Open Menu

KP Governor For Revival Of DI Khan International Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KP Governor for revival of DI Khan International airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in a meeting with the secretary Civil Aviation Saif Anjum in Islamabad has emphasised that revival of the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport was crucial not only for DI Khan but also for the adjoining districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan region to promote trade and investment activities.

A press release issued here on Monday said that the governor told the secretary Civil Aviation that the DI Khan Airport had been a profitable route for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and emphasised that this region holds special importance due to its geographical significance and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Kundi highlighted the urgent need to commence work on this project to initiate international flights from this area. This would alleviate significant travel difficulties faced by the residents of this region living in the Gulf countries, he said.

During the meeting, Deputy Director General Civil Aviation Sadiq Rehman provided a detailed briefing on the DI Khan International Airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting and briefing come at a time when the KP Government and the Ministry of Aviation were focusing on the construction and operationalization of the DI Khan International Airport to provide modern facilities to the people of this area.

APP/adi/

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab CPEC Dera Ismail Khan Faisal Karim Kundi From Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

1 hour ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

2 hours ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

3 hours ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

24 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan