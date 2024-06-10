KP Governor For Revival Of DI Khan International Airport
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in a meeting with the secretary Civil Aviation Saif Anjum in Islamabad has emphasised that revival of the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport was crucial not only for DI Khan but also for the adjoining districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan region to promote trade and investment activities.
A press release issued here on Monday said that the governor told the secretary Civil Aviation that the DI Khan Airport had been a profitable route for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and emphasised that this region holds special importance due to its geographical significance and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
Kundi highlighted the urgent need to commence work on this project to initiate international flights from this area. This would alleviate significant travel difficulties faced by the residents of this region living in the Gulf countries, he said.
During the meeting, Deputy Director General Civil Aviation Sadiq Rehman provided a detailed briefing on the DI Khan International Airport.
It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting and briefing come at a time when the KP Government and the Ministry of Aviation were focusing on the construction and operationalization of the DI Khan International Airport to provide modern facilities to the people of this area.
APP/adi/
