UrduPoint.com

KP Governor For Uninterrupted Gas Supply To Domestic Consumers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 07:41 PM

KP Governor for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday took notice of public complaints and the news published in some sections of the press regarding the non-availability and low pressure of gas supply to domestic consumers in Peshawar city and suburbs and directed SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday took notice of public complaints and the news published in some sections of the press regarding the non-availability and low pressure of gas supply to domestic consumers in Peshawar city and suburbs and directed SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers.

He summoned the officials of the Sui Gas Department here at Governor House who briefed the Governor about the reasons related to load-shedding and low pressure of the gas.

On the occasion, the Governor contacted the Managing Director of SNGPL Ali Javed Hamdani by telephone and informed him about the gravity of the situation in Peshawar city and its suburbs.

He warned that no lethargy would be tolerated in the provision of uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers, adding that the non-availability of gas and low pressure was mainly due to gas leakage from rusted gas pipelines.

He further directed the MD to ensure the early replacement of rusted and damaged gas pipelines in the provincial capital and resolve the issue on a permanent basis.

General Manager SNGPL Taj Ali Khan assured the Governor that by February 2023 the installation and replacement of new gas pipelines would be completed in the Peshawar district.

He said that the pipeline project has been started at a cost of three billion rupees to overcome the issue of low pressure in Peshawar city and its suburbs.

He said that the replacement of outdated gas pipelines would permanently resolve the issue of low pressure and load-shedding in Tehkal Payan, Tehkal Bala, Gulbarg, Nothia, Warsak Road, Pajagi Road, Lindi Arbab, Gharibabad, Shami Road, Gulbahar, Regi and other adjoining areas.

During the briefing, the GM assured that gas would be provided on a priority basis to domestic consumers in Peshawar city during essential and basic times.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sui Gas Road Lindi Ghulam Ali February Gas From General Motors (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion SNGPL

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive in Sindh begins

Anti-polio drive in Sindh begins

41 seconds ago
 DC hols open court

DC hols open court

42 seconds ago
 ADC inspects schools in remote areas

ADC inspects schools in remote areas

44 seconds ago
 CM's aide directs to review arms license policy

CM's aide directs to review arms license policy

45 seconds ago
 These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in ..

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in 2022

47 minutes ago
 TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens fo ..

TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens for Smartphones paired with the ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.