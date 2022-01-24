UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Gets Booster Dose, Urges People To Get Vaccinated

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Monday visited KMU mass vaccination center and got a booster dose of Pfizer.

He appreciated KMU for playing a major role in responding Covid 19 pandemic.

Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq who is a professor of Public Health & Vice Chancellor KMU briefed the Governor that KMU Public Health Ref Laboratory has a daily capacity up to 6000 PCR tests and online reporting within 24 hours.

KMU also has a capacity to vaccinate around 4000 individuals daily through drive through vaccination center.

He apprised the chancellor/Governor that the Public Health Ref Lab also does daily genomic sequencing. As predicted now around 85% of KP positive cases are of Omicron variant and further genome sequencing may not be needed for the existing variants.

Prof Zia said that luckily the risk of hospitalization for Omicron is 2/3rd lower than the previous variants but a smaller percentage of a much larger number of positive cases expected in a month time will pressurize the health system and economy of the country.

The Governor urged the community to play their role in stopping the exceptionally fast spread of the Omicron through vaccination and taking booster doses for already vaccinated, avoiding unnecessary gathering, and following the SOPs of wearing masks, ensuring hand hygiene, physical distance, and well-ventilation.

People who have flu like symptoms or sore, scratchy throat should immediately self-isolate themselves till the lab confirmation.

