KP Governor Ghulam Ali expresses grief over loss of lives in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the loss of lives of innocent people due to an explosion in the mosque of Police Lines, here.

In his message, he expressed heartfelt sympathy for the bereaved families and said that the entire nation, especially the people of KP is deeply saddened by this sad incident.

� The governor immediately reached the police lines after receiving the information about the incident and reviewed the relief and rescue operation.

� On this occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud and CCPO Ijaz Khan informed the governor about the relief and rescue operation, which the governor directed to speed up all the rescue operations including the immediate transfer of the injured to the hospital.

� Talking to the media representatives outside the police lines, he said that no religion allows killing of innocent people especially at worship places, adding that the terrorists have no affiliation with any religion rather they were enemies of humanity.

� He said that the enemy forces are engaged in conspiracies to weaken the country, but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs by carrying out such cowardly acts.

� Ghulam Ali said that KP police have a long history of and they were not afraid of such attacks and enemy forces should have realized that such cowardly acts of terrorism could not shake the resolve of the police, security forces, government and nation to wipe out terrorism.

�The governor prayed early recovery of those injured in the blast and eternal peace for martyrs and patience for bereaved families to bear the unbearable loss with fortitude.