KP Governor Gives Assent To 5 Bills

Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:12 PM

KP governor gives assent to 5 bills

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor on Tuesday gave his assent to five bills passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor on Tuesday gave his assent to five bills passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly .

The bills, signed by the governor, included KP Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019KP Mines Safety, Inspection and Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, KP Essential Personnel (Registration) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, KP Emergency Rescue Service (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and KP Lissail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

More Stories From Pakistan

