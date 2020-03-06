UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Gives Assent To Eight Bills

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has given assent to eight bills passed by the provincial assembly, said a notification issued here by Assembly Secretariat.

The bills included; The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stamp (Amendment) Bill, Kaghan Development Authority Bill 2020, The Galiat Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities (Second Amendment) Bill 2020, The National Disaster Management (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (Amendment) Bill 2020 and The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The bills have been published as Acts of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

