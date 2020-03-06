KP Governor gives assent to eight bills

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has given assent to eight bills passed by the provincial assembly, said a notification issued here by Assembly Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has given assent to eight bills passed by the provincial assembly, said a notification issued here by Assembly Secretariat.

The bills included; The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stamp (Amendment) Bill, Kaghan Development Authority Bill 2020, The Galiat Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities (Second Amendment) Bill 2020, The National Disaster Management (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (Amendment) Bill 2020 and The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The bills have been published as Acts of the Provincial Legislature of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.