KP Governor grieved over death of 11 labourers in Balochistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of 11 labourers due to suffocation in the Sanjadi coal mine in Balochistan.

The Governor expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased laborers belonging to Swat and Shangla.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of deceased labourers.

Kundi prayed for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

APP/adi