KP Governor grieved over demise of former President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of former President of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar.

In his message, he sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to bear theloss with fortitude. He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.