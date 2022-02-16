KP Governor grieved over demise of Sr Journalist Ghulam Akbar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday expressed condolence over sad demise of Senior Journalist and Chief Editor, Daily Al-Akhbar Ghulam Akbar.

In his condolence message, the Governor expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.

He also appreciated the services of senior journalist in the field of journalism.