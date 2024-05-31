KP Governor Grieved Over Haiderabad Cylinder Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi Friday grieved over loss of six persons in a cylinder blast at Haiderabad Sindh and expressed his deep condolence and sympathy with the affected families.
The Governor prayed for eternal peace of the victims and speedy recovery of the injured.
