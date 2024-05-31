Open Menu

KP Governor Grieved Over Haiderabad Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KP Governor grieved over Haiderabad cylinder blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi Friday grieved over loss of six persons in a cylinder blast at Haiderabad Sindh and expressed his deep condolence and sympathy with the affected families.

The Governor prayed for eternal peace of the victims and speedy recovery of the injured.

