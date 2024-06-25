KP Governor grieved over killing of 9 persons at Badabair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday was grieved over the brutal killing of nine persons including women and children at Badabair.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law in hands and directed the police to arrest the accused immediately.

The Governor said that targeting children and women inside a house was highly deplorable act.

APP/fam