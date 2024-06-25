Open Menu

KP Governor Grieved Over Killing Of 9 Persons At Badabair

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 11:40 PM

KP Governor grieved over killing of 9 persons at Badabair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday was grieved over the brutal killing of nine persons including women and children at Badabair.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law in hands and directed the police to arrest the accused immediately.

The Governor said that targeting children and women inside a house was highly deplorable act.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Women

Recent Stories

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

2 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

5 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

7 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

7 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

9 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

10 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

11 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan