UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Governor Grieves Death Of Sr. Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:29 PM

KP Governor grieves death of Sr. journalist

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Peshawar based Senior Journalist Fakharud Din Syed in line with coronavirus duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Peshawar based Senior Journalist Fakharud Din Syed in line with coronavirus duty.

In his message he expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.

Paying tribute to Shaheed journalist, he said Fakharud Din Syed's professional commitment and dedication would always be remembered.

Acknowledging the role of journalists in fight against corona pandemic, he said media role in creating awareness among masses was highly commendable, adding that journalists have always performed their duty with devotion in every challenging situation including during natural calamities and war against terrorism.

The Governor urged provincial government to pay special attention to needs of working journalists and facilitate them in discharge of their duties.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Family Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan says she was about to marry Usman Malik

28 seconds ago

Nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the ..

1 hour ago

Journalist's death deeply saddened KP govt, CM ann ..

1 minute ago

Eid gifts distributed among players

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

Anti locust spray carried out over 2600 hectares

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.