KP Governor grieves death of Sr. journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Peshawar based Senior Journalist Fakharud Din Syed in line with coronavirus duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Peshawar based Senior Journalist Fakharud Din Syed in line with coronavirus duty.

In his message he expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.

Paying tribute to Shaheed journalist, he said Fakharud Din Syed's professional commitment and dedication would always be remembered.

Acknowledging the role of journalists in fight against corona pandemic, he said media role in creating awareness among masses was highly commendable, adding that journalists have always performed their duty with devotion in every challenging situation including during natural calamities and war against terrorism.

The Governor urged provincial government to pay special attention to needs of working journalists and facilitate them in discharge of their duties.