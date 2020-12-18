UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Grieves Over Demise Of Another Doctor Due To Corona

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

KP Governor grieves over demise of another doctor due to corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Friday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of another doctor Muzaffar Syed due to corona infection at Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

In a statement issued here, he expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed courage to bear the loss with fortitude and eternal peace for the departed soul.

Paying tribute to the martyr doctors, the Governor said that the role of doctors and para medic staff remained highly appreciable in the war against corona pandemic, adding that the doctors and health workers were providing medical care to corona patients while risking their own lives.

He urged masses to strictly observe the SOPs to avert the spread of the viral disease.

