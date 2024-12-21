Open Menu

KP Governor Hails Sentences For May 9 Incident Offenders, Calls For Rule Of Law

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday welcomed the sentencing of those involved in the tragic May 9 incident, calling it a positive and necessary step.

In a statement issued here, the Governor said that the entire nation had been waiting for this decision, as those responsible had not faced justice despite the passage of time.

The Governor emphasized that the rule of law, with clear consequences for wrongdoers, is vital for the country’s progress and stability.

Kundi highlighted the grave nature of the May 9 events, during which the country’s sensitive installations, monuments of martyrs, and symbols of respect were desecrated.

He condemned the attacks on the Pakistan House, Corps Commander's House, and other critical sites, stressing that even enemies of the country would not have committed such acts.

"When those involved in such crimes are punished, it sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated in the future," he added.

The Governor urged politicians to remain within the bounds of law and respect for state institutions, stressing that while dissent is a right, it should never lead to violence or attacks on national assets.

"The attack on GHQ, Corps Commander’s House, and the burning of Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building are acts of destruction, and the emotions of the martyrs' families must be considered," he said.

Kundi concluded that the sentencing process is crucial for ensuring accountability, fostering respect for the law, and teaching others the importance of upholding state institutions.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi also appreciated security forces for the killing of four terrorists in Rajgal district Khyber.

The Governor said that the anti state elements will not be succeeded in their nefarious designs.

