KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali emphasizes for more research work with education

MANSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday emphasized the youth to give more time to research work, besides the education, to introduce new ideas and inventions.

Addressing the 12th convocation of Hazara University here, he deplored that unfortunately research section was not given as much attention as required due to which the youth was not equipped to counter modern day's challenges and requirements of the market.

He said that in order to face these challenges, the youth should make full use of the modern educational facilities and as they had great responsibilities for future, adding that Pakistan is the only Islamic nuclear country in the world and it is a joint responsibility of all to put it on the path of development and prosperity.

"We have to emerge as a united nation and create a unique position as a Pakistani among comity of nations," the governor remarked.

He stressed the need to make a name of the country in education sector and said that all the educational institutions should have to focus on providing quality education to the young generation according to the challenges and need of the modern era, besides their character building.

He congratulated the parents and university faculty and administration on the occasion and said that Hazara University was going in the right direction.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Jameel Ahmed and Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed thanked Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for attending the convocation and said it gave an encouragement and boost to students.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Shah Jahan Yousaf, Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology Professor Dr Tahir Irfan, local dignitaries including students, parents and faculty members participated in the ceremony.

Later, the governor presented gold medals to 105 students who achieved prominent academic positions while degrees were awarded to 1,100 MPhil, PhD, Master and Bachelor students.