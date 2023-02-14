UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Emphasizes For More Research Work With Education

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 09:22 PM

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali emphasizes for more research work with education

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday emphasized the youth to give more time to research work, besides the education, to introduce new ideas and inventions

MANSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday emphasized the youth to give more time to research work, besides the education, to introduce new ideas and inventions.

Addressing the 12th convocation of Hazara University here, he deplored that unfortunately research section was not given as much attention as required due to which the youth was not equipped to counter modern day's challenges and requirements of the market.

He said that in order to face these challenges, the youth should make full use of the modern educational facilities and as they had great responsibilities for future, adding that Pakistan is the only Islamic nuclear country in the world and it is a joint responsibility of all to put it on the path of development and prosperity.

"We have to emerge as a united nation and create a unique position as a Pakistani among comity of nations," the governor remarked.

He stressed the need to make a name of the country in education sector and said that all the educational institutions should have to focus on providing quality education to the young generation according to the challenges and need of the modern era, besides their character building.

He congratulated the parents and university faculty and administration on the occasion and said that Hazara University was going in the right direction.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Jameel Ahmed and Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed thanked Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for attending the convocation and said it gave an encouragement and boost to students.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Shah Jahan Yousaf, Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology Professor Dr Tahir Irfan, local dignitaries including students, parents and faculty members participated in the ceremony.

Later, the governor presented gold medals to 105 students who achieved prominent academic positions while degrees were awarded to 1,100 MPhil, PhD, Master and Bachelor students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Abbottabad Nuclear Young Mukhtar Ahmed Ghulam Ali HEC Gold Market Hazara University Mansehra All

Recent Stories

Austin Says US, Allies Expect to See Ukraine Condu ..

Austin Says US, Allies Expect to See Ukraine Conduct Offensive 'Sometime' in Spr ..

1 minute ago
 Police cop injured in hand grenade attack

Police cop injured in hand grenade attack

1 minute ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment o ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment on appeal of journalist in sedi ..

1 minute ago
 AJK to observe 49th anniversary of Kashmiri Martyr ..

AJK to observe 49th anniversary of Kashmiri Martyrs of London on Feb. 20

1 minute ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO Sees No Signs Russia Seeks U ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Sees No Signs Russia Seeks Ukraine Peace Talks

3 minutes ago
 Election should be held as per Constitution: Sindh ..

Election should be held as per Constitution: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.