UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Hints At Not Signing Summary For Dissolution Of KP Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 05:44 PM

KP Governor hints at not signing summary for dissolution of KP Assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali has hinted at not signing the summary of dissolution of the provincial assembly if sent by Chief Minister KP.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali has hinted at not signing the summary of dissolution of the provincial assembly if sent by Chief Minister KP.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said: "Like Governor Punjab, he would also not become part of the process of dissolution of the provincial assembly.

" On Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan announced to send the summary of the dissolution of the KP assembly to the Governor on Tuesday.

Haji Ghulam Ali said he would play a positive role in the appointment of a caretaker government set up in the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Provincial Assembly Ghulam Ali Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

10 seconds ago
 Nationwide anti-polio drive begins

Nationwide anti-polio drive begins

8 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Accepts Resignation of Defense M ..

German Chancellor Accepts Resignation of Defense Minister Lambrecht

27 seconds ago
 Mayor inaugurates construction work on Shamshi Kha ..

Mayor inaugurates construction work on Shamshi Khan Bridge

29 seconds ago
 PCJCCI urges govt to start low cost energy project ..

PCJCCI urges govt to start low cost energy projects

30 seconds ago
 KP Bar Council demands inquiry into security lapse ..

KP Bar Council demands inquiry into security lapse resulting in Latif Afridi's m ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.