KP Governor hints at not signing summary for dissolution of KP Assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali has hinted at not signing the summary of dissolution of the provincial assembly if sent by Chief Minister KP.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali has hinted at not signing the summary of dissolution of the provincial assembly if sent by Chief Minister KP.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said: "Like Governor Punjab, he would also not become part of the process of dissolution of the provincial assembly.

" On Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan announced to send the summary of the dissolution of the KP assembly to the Governor on Tuesday.

Haji Ghulam Ali said he would play a positive role in the appointment of a caretaker government set up in the province.