KP Governor Hosts Palestinian CJ To Express Solidarity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi hosted a breakfast in honor of Palestine’s Chief Justice (Qazi al-Qudah) Dr. Mahmoud Siddiqi Abdul Rahman Al-Habbash and his accompanying delegation at Governor House, Islamabad, on Friday.
The Palestinian delegation included Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque Qazi Ahmed Hussain, Imam of Ibrahimi Mosque Qazi Ghassan Al-Rajabi, Hamza Dana, and Talal Al-Shafi. Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Secretary General of the International Council for Sanctity of Harmain Al-Sharifain, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, along with Palestine’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Zuhair Muhammad Zaid, were also present.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the current situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza.
Governor Kundi strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression, terming it a grave humanitarian tragedy and criticized the silence of the international community as “regrettable and criminal negligence.
”
He urged the global community to take immediate and effective measures to stop Israeli attacks and ensure urgent humanitarian aid for the besieged people of Gaza.
Stressing that the unity of the Muslim Ummah was the only way to achieve Palestine’s freedom, Kundi said Pakistan’s commitment to Palestine was not only based on humanitarian grounds but also on deep spiritual and religious ties with Al-Aqsa Mosque.
“Palestine’s struggle is not only the issue of Palestinians but a collective responsibility of the entire Muslim Ummah, including Pakistan,” he said, holding the Israeli Prime Minister responsible for crimes against humanity.
He described the killing of innocent children in Gaza as a war crime that has shaken the conscience of the world.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the oppressed people of Gaza, Governor Kundi assured that Pakistan would continue to stand by Palestine at every forum.
