KP Governor hosts reception for orphan, special children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday hosted a reception for orphans and special children at the governor house and arranged special activities for their entertainment.

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, Commissioner Peshawar division and CCPO Peshawar were present on the occasion and spent quality time with the visiting children.

The governor presented gifts to the children and assured them that the Governor House would always welcome them if they wish to visit again.