KP Governor, Hungarian Ambassador agreed to focus on bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday held meeting with Bela Fazekas, the Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan, to discuss matters of mutual interest and the enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting emphasized investment opportunities in the province's natural resources.

Governor Kundi informed the ambassador about the significance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s natural resources, highlighting numerous investment prospects that could benefit both countries.

He stressed the importance of further strengthening trade and economic relations to foster mutual economic development.

Additionally, Kundi urged the need to expand higher education opportunities for Pakistani students in Hungarian universities, advocating for enhanced collaboration and exchange of experiences in the education sector.

He also extended an invitation to the faculty and students of Hungarian universities to visit Peshawar, aiming to solidify educational and cultural ties between the two nations.

The Governor underscored the critical importance of the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Hungary, urging both countries to enhance cooperation across various sectors to create opportunities for mutual development and prosperity.

The Hungarian ambassador acknowledged the initiatives for youth development, women empowerment, and educational advancement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assuring full support for these efforts.

