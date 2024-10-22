KP Governor, Hungarian Ambassador Agreed To Focus On Bilateral Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday held meeting with Bela Fazekas, the Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan, to discuss matters of mutual interest and the enhancement of bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday held meeting with Bela Fazekas, the Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan, to discuss matters of mutual interest and the enhancement of bilateral cooperation.
The meeting emphasized investment opportunities in the province's natural resources.
Governor Kundi informed the ambassador about the significance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s natural resources, highlighting numerous investment prospects that could benefit both countries.
He stressed the importance of further strengthening trade and economic relations to foster mutual economic development.
Additionally, Kundi urged the need to expand higher education opportunities for Pakistani students in Hungarian universities, advocating for enhanced collaboration and exchange of experiences in the education sector.
He also extended an invitation to the faculty and students of Hungarian universities to visit Peshawar, aiming to solidify educational and cultural ties between the two nations.
The Governor underscored the critical importance of the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Hungary, urging both countries to enhance cooperation across various sectors to create opportunities for mutual development and prosperity.
The Hungarian ambassador acknowledged the initiatives for youth development, women empowerment, and educational advancement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assuring full support for these efforts.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe
Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025
Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden
LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October
Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T20
Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: official
US plans to contribute $20b for Ukraine loan: Yellen
SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturers
Windfall tax backlash menaces Spain's green energy sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up15 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students7 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturers3 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan pensioners' issue to be resolved soon: NA told3 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police personnel, their families, issues relief orders3 minutes ago
-
PHP checks 720,485 persons through E-Police Post App in one week3 minutes ago
-
GoP renews agreement for pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur3 minutes ago
-
SIC refuses to participate in CJ nomination committee meeting3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs thirteen accused for violating Dengue SOPs3 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops global pollution ranking with 328 AQI3 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews development work, professional matters of Elite Police Training School3 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 863 people in smog prevention crackdown this year3 minutes ago