KP Governor Inaugurates Artwork Exhibition, Extends Support To Artists' Community

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Sunday said that artists are real assets of the nation who represent our cultural heritage and symbolize our past.

He expressed these views after inauguration of the artwork exhibition here at Governor House that was arranged by Crescent Art Gallery (CAG) – a Karachi based organization.

KP Governor also showed keen interest in the portraits and other articles displayed at the exhibition. He called to protect ethnic art forms and the artifacts so as to pass on our great treasure to the future generations.

Shah Farman extended all possible support to the artists' community and said that present government took welfare oriented steps for promotion of art and artists.

He also appreciated the efforts of CAG for holding of such art work exhibition.

