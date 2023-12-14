Open Menu

KP Governor Inaugurates Badminton, Squash Courts At Benazir Bhutto Women University

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here Thursday inaugurated the badminton and Squash court at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Women's Unversity.

The Governor in his address said that participation of girls students in sports activities was a welcome step and he was pleased that students of this university remained position holders in sports events at national and world levels.

He said the establishment of the university for girls students was a precious asset that helped them to get knowledge with self-confidence.

As a Chancellor, he was very pleased that the number of girls students were high compared to boys in public sector universities of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Besides education and sports, he said that today women were excellently performing the responsibilities and duties of their families, adding islam had given great respect and honour to them.

The Governor expressed the hope that students of the university would take full advantage of the excellent environment, studies and sports events and significantly contribute to their families and country's well-being and development.

