KP Governor Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 230m In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurated the newly completed development projects worth Rs 230 million in the district here on Saturday.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony in the rural area of Diyal, the governor praised the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for completing the projects, saying these initiatives would bring improvements in health, education, and basic facilities in the region.
The ceremony was attended by various local leaders and officials, including Pakistan Peoples Party's Parliamentary Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ahmed Karim Kundi, Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habib Malik Orakzai, PPP Divisional President Qaizar Khan Miankhel, District Secretary Arshad Diyal and other dignitaries.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted that the Red Crescent team had successfully completed the renovation of the DHQ office and 16 BHUs at a cost of Rs 60 million in just five months, alongside completing the solarization process.
He said these projects would not only improve the area's infrastructure but also benefit its people.
He further stated that several development projects across the province would soon begin to make a tangible impact.
The governor criticized the provincial government, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been left at the mercy of terrorists, with the sacrifices of local people being ignored.
He added that the army, police and local residents played a vital role in restoring peace, but the provincial government had failed to take serious action on the matter.
He stressed the need for focusing on the province's development, urging the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to seriously consider the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said the practical steps were needed to resolve the problems of the people, ensuring that their sacrifices are recognized.
Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habib Malik Orakzai, briefed the governor and the participants on the ongoing development works and the relief efforts for flood victims.
He shared that, in addition to the Rs230 million in development projects, 21,000 flood-affected families had received Rs32,000 each, 60 families were provided with cattle, 150 washrooms were constructed in five villages, and 375 families were given agricultural assistance.
Recent Stories
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan unveils first National Carbon Market Policy to attract green investment1 minute ago
-
Multan police seize over 10kg hashish1 minute ago
-
10 kilns razed for causing smog2 minutes ago
-
Key commander among three terrorists arrested in Hangu: DPO2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack on checkpoint in Kalat2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife dept recovers rare turtle12 minutes ago
-
25 trucks compounded for violating anti-smog laws12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes face masks to citizens12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for calling APC on law & order situation in province12 minutes ago
-
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air quality20 minutes ago
-
One injured in house fire22 minutes ago
-
India can't keep Kashmiris as slave by force for further long time, says PPP AJK President22 minutes ago