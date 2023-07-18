Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday visited CMH where he inquired after health of Frontier Corps Hayatabad blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday visited CMH where he inquired after health of Frontier Corps Hayatabad blast.

Accompanied by Provincial Caretaker Ministers, the governor prayed for recovery of the injured and strongly condemned the suicide blast.

The Governor held sacrifices of security forces in high esteem.