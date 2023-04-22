KP governor intermingles with people on Eid at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday intermingled with people on Eid at Governor House.

The people are coming in large numbers to congratulate the governor on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The governor would remain present at the Governor House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first two days of Eid for people.

The governor said that Eid was a reflection of collective happiness and he would be present for people on the first and second days at the Governor house for Eid greetings.