KP Governor Issues Legal Notice To Media House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:18 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has issued legal notice to the owners of a big media house, its group editor and concerned reporter and an anchorperson of a youtube channel for leveling baseless allegations regarding increase in the expenditures of Governor's House and etc, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

The legal notice has been issued over broadcasting of baseless news about increase in the expenditures of the Governor's House Peshawar and release of lying based video on youtube channel.

It said that the broadcasting of the false and propaganda based video has defamed the respectful constitutional office of the province.

The purpose of the issuance of legal notice was to see the matter at the legal level.

