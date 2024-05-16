Open Menu

KP Governor Kundi Calls On President Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KP Governor Kundi calls on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday called on President Asif Ali Zardari here.

The president congratulated the governor on assuming the office, according to a President House press release.

Faisal Karim Kundi thanked the president for reposing trust in him and appointing him as the governor.

President Zardari instructed Governor Kundi to work for the betterment of the people and expressed good wishes for him.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off ..

Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening

19 seconds ago
 Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other ..

Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal

20 seconds ago
 So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absol ..

So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absolve India of its int'l obligati ..

10 minutes ago
 Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chan ..

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

1 hour ago
 European stocks dip from records, shrugging off ga ..

European stocks dip from records, shrugging off gains elsewhere

10 minutes ago
 Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

3 hours ago
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakista ..

Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

3 hours ago
 Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

4 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan