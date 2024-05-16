KP Governor Kundi Calls On President Zardari
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday called on President Asif Ali Zardari here.
The president congratulated the governor on assuming the office, according to a President House press release.
Faisal Karim Kundi thanked the president for reposing trust in him and appointing him as the governor.
President Zardari instructed Governor Kundi to work for the betterment of the people and expressed good wishes for him.
