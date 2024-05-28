Open Menu

KP Governor Lauds BISP For Socioeconomic Empowerment Of Underprivileged

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 11:50 PM

KP Governor lauds BISP for socioeconomic empowerment of underprivileged

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Rubina Khalid called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Islamabad.

The Governor lauded the BISP program for socioeconomic empowerment of poor and underprivileged segments of the country especially for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi for assuming the office of Governor and presented flowers bouquet to him.

The Governor underlined the need for ensuring transparency and providing assistance to the deserving families so that no poor could be deprived of the facility.

The Governor while praising the program benefiting millions poor and low income groups has underscored the need for simplification of the payment disbursement procedure and ensuring provision of assistance to all the registered families in quick and transparent manner without any delay.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Poor Faisal Karim Kundi All Million

Recent Stories

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

17 minutes ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

9 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

9 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

9 hours ago
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

10 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

11 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan