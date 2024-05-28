KP Governor lauds BISP for socioeconomic empowerment of underprivileged

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Rubina Khalid called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Islamabad.

The Governor lauded the BISP program for socioeconomic empowerment of poor and underprivileged segments of the country especially for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi for assuming the office of Governor and presented flowers bouquet to him.

The Governor underlined the need for ensuring transparency and providing assistance to the deserving families so that no poor could be deprived of the facility.

The Governor while praising the program benefiting millions poor and low income groups has underscored the need for simplification of the payment disbursement procedure and ensuring provision of assistance to all the registered families in quick and transparent manner without any delay.