KP Governor Lauds FC Role In Fight Against Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 09:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC) Moazzam Jah Ansari Monday appreciated the role of the Constabulary in fight against terrorism and maintaining law and order at the province.

The FC commandant called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here and informed him about the professional services of Frontier Constabulary.

Caretaker provincial cabinet members Fazl Elahi and Rahmat Salam Khattak, former Deputy Speaker Khushdal Khan, along with the representative delegations of the business community, lawyers and doctors from Peshawar and other areas of the province also met the governor separately and discussed various issues including public welfare.

The delegation during the meeting expressed regret over the heartbreaking incidents on May 9 and 10 and said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, are with the government and security forces against unrest.

The governor said that this is our country and it is the duty of all the political parties and activists to protect its sovereignty.

He assured that soon the reconstruction and rehabilitation work on damaged national properties would be carried out besides the development works across the province.

He urged the people to monitor all the development projects themselves and ensure transparency and quality.

The governor congratulated Moazzam Jah Ansari on assuming the new responsibilities and expressed his best wishes.

