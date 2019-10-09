KP Governor lauds minorities' role in development process

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said that minorities were playing their due role in development of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said that minorities were playing their due role in development of the country.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the minorities parliamentarians including Senator Brig (R) John Kennith Williams, members National Assembly Jamshed Thoma and Shuneela Rooth who called on him here at governor house on Wednesday.

The minorities' parliamentarians discussed present political situation and administrative affairs in the province especially all over the country in detailed.

The Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir also discussed in a meeting where minorities parliamentarians expressed solidarity with the people of held Kashmir and said that Christian community in Pakistan stand united with Kashmir is.

Talking to minorities' parliamentarians the governor said the Constitution ensures equal rights for minorities living in the country and all communities are enjoying equal rights.

He said that present government was taking practical steps for protection of minorities' rights.