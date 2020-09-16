KP Governor lauds role of Frontier Constabulary in war against terror

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday appreciated the role of Frontier Constabulary (FC) in war against terror and in maintaining peace in the province.

Talking to Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari who called on him here at Governor's House, he said the sacrifices rendered by Frontier Constabulary in the war of terrorism and restoring peace especially in tribal areas of the province would always be remembered.

The security situation of the tribal districts and entire province was also discussed in the meeting.

On this occasion, the Commandant FC briefed the governor about the performance of the force and other professional issues.