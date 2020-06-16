UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Lauds Role Of NDMA To Curb Coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday lauded National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its active role in curbing the spread of coronavirus across the country and especially in provision of ventilators, beds and other health facilities to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in treating infectious corona disease and recovery of infected patients

He expressed these views during a meeting held here with Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen Muhammad Afzal who called on him at Governor's House.

The two sides discussed overall COVID-19 situation in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provision of safety kits,supply of health equipment to hospitals and other necessary items for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor appreciated services rendered by NDMA during calamities and especially during the present situation being faced by the country.

He said services of the authority in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country was highly laudable, adding that NDMA always played its imperative role as front line institution whenever the country faced any disaster situation whether natural or man made.

The Governor also emphasized upon public to adopt precautionary measures and SOPs set by the government in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

