KP Governor lauds vision of govt, military leadership to promote investment

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Thursday appreciated the vision of government and military leadership to promote investment in the country and urged the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to play its role in exploiting the natural resources of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Thursday appreciated the vision of government and military leadership to promote investment in the country and urged the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to play its role in exploiting the natural resources of the country.

He expressed these views as a chief guest at award distribution ceremony held under the aegis of FPCCI in the Governor House. The ceremony was attended among others by CM's aides including Fazal Elahi, Malik Mehar Elahi, President FPCCI, Irfan Iqbal, Vice President FPCCI, Masood-ur-Rehman, Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad, representatives of chambers of commerce and traders' associations from all over the province.

Gold medal was also given to world junior squash champion, Hamza Khan, leading businessmen and office the bearers of various chambers of commerce.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor welcomed business community of the country and said that we should jointly for promoting business and trade activities. He said that KP and Baluchistan were richly endowed with many natural resources that can be exploited for the development and progress of the country.

He also appreciated the vision of Army Chief for promoting of business and said that his commitment in Pakistan Mineral Summit had not only increased the morale of the business community but it also encouraged foreign investors.

The Governor said that proper utilization of natural resources would help alleviate poverty level and reduce our dependence of outside world. He also assured the business community to resolve their problems on priority basis and extend them his full cooperation.

He also stressed upon the business community to work in cohesion for the promotion of trade and business activities. He said that the efforts of the Army Chief to boost industrial development and invite foreign investment had provided orientation and vision to the business community of the country.

He also paid tribute to squash champion, Hamza Khan and expressed the hope that he would bring laurels for the country like Jehangeer Khan, Jan Sher Khan and Mohibullah Khan.