KP Governor launches Spring Tree Plantation drive

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman planted a sapling in the lawn of the Governor's House to formally launch Spring Tree Plantation 2022 here on Monday

Besides, Secretary Forests, Abid Majeed and other authorities of the Forests Departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking the gathering, the Governor Shah Farman said that plantation is very important for Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and healthy environment. He said that during plantation, such plants would be planted, which would prove economically beneficial for the people.

He said that one billion trees would be planted in the province under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

He said that a project of the cultivation of olive, berry and saffron has already been launched in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that beside new plantations, the protection of the existing forests and green belts will also be ensured. He said that plantation is a national obligation and urged all segments of the society to play their due role in the drive.

He further said that the protection of the natural beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the collective responsibility of all residents of the province.

