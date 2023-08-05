Open Menu

KP Governor Leads Kashmir Exploitation Day's Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali led a big protest rally in connection with 'Kashmir Exploitation Day' here Saturday.

The rally was attended by people of all walks including caretaker provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, politicians,� local government representatives and officials were started at Chief Minister House and culminated at the Governor House.

Holding placards and banners, the rally raised slogans against the oppression and cruelties of the fascist Modi Government on innocent Kashmiris of the occupied valley.

The participants strongly condemned the lockdown and illegal occupation of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and revoking the special status of the held Valley four years ago on August 5, 2019.

The Governor said that the oppressed Kashmiris had become victims of India's oppression and cruelties for several decades.

He said that a message was passed in the world that the moral, political, and diplomatic support of oppressed Kashmiris would continue till they achieved the right of self-determination as promised to them by the UNO.

He said that today was a black day in the history of Kashmir as four years ago on this day Modi Government had illegally revoked the special status of IIOJK and broken all records of cruelties and human rights violations there.

He demanded that human rights organizations take notice of ongoing cruelties in the IIOJK.

"We stand with oppressed Kashmiris in their just struggle of freedom of the Indian yoke," he said, adding durable peace in South Asia was not possible unless the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

