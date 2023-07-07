KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Friday led a big Youm-e- Taqadus Quran ( Sanctity of the holy Quran) rally

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Friday led a big Youm-e- Taqadus Quran ( Sanctity of the holy Quran) rally.

The caretaker ministers, advisers and special assistants besides people of all walks of life lodged a strong protest during the big rally taken out from Nosho Baba mosque at Firdus Chowk to strongly condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

They declared it an unpardonable and heinous crime. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that the desecration of the Holy Quran was an intolerable act that hurts sentiments of the Muslims Ummah.

Strongly condemning the incident, the participants of the rally demanded western countries and UNO to take measures for the prevention of such incidents in future and called for legislation.

They also demanded strict action against the elements involved in this highly condemnable act.