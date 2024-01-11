Open Menu

KP Governor Lends Support To Civil Society’s Call Of Banning E-cigarettes, Vaping

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday extended support to Civil Society’s call for banning e-cigarettes and vaping while keeping in view its harms to public health and increasing use of modern tobacco products among youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday extended support to Civil Society’s call for banning e-cigarettes and vaping while keeping in view its harms to public health and increasing use of modern tobacco products among youth.

He expressed these views while talking with a delegation that called on him under the chairmanship of Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization.

Other members of the delegation included Ajmal Shah, Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell, Dr. Ihtisham, Chest Specialist LRH, Dr. Qazi Shahbaz, Chairman Provincial Doctors Association, Mohmmad Rizwan, Provincial Coordinator National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and Sana Ahmad, Program Coordinator Blue Veins.

Speaking during the meeting, Qamar Naseem apprised Governor Haji Ghulam Ali that new tobacco products are emerging in the whole world at a very fast speed.

In our country, he continued, these products are available very easily in markets and due to deceiving slogans of harm reduction or `Quit smoking and start vaping’ is attracting a large number of people towards consumption of smokeless tobacco.

Qamar said due to lack of latest legislation in the country, the existing laws on tobacco control cannot be enforced on the use or sale of modern smokeless tobacco products which use is increasing due to easy availability in markets and advertisement in media.

The delegation members requested the Governor for measures to impose a ban on vapes and all forms of e-cigarettes. In this regard, they also suggested legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Responding to the points, Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali while expressing his agreement to the call extended support for imposition of ban on these products with the purpose of protecting public health, especially youth.

The governor also requested the Chief Secretary to take a review of the demand made by civil society members and issue directives for drafting of legislation to cover these new products of tobacco use.

He said increasing use of tobacco among people is a serious issue and its the responsibility of the government to take notice and action for protection of masses from its detrimental impacts.

