KP Governor meets Afghan Ambassador to offer condolences over earthquake losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited the Embassy of Afghanistan and met with Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Maulvi Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb.

During the meeting, the Governor expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the large-scale casualties, prayed for the departed souls, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

On the occasion, Governor Kundi also recorded his condolence message in the visitors’ book at the Afghan Embassy. Afghan Ambassador Shakeeb thanked the Governor for his visit and expression of solidarity in this difficult time.