KP Governor Meets Chairman Wapda, Discusses Tank Zam, Daraban Zam Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:26 PM

KP Governor meets Chairman Wapda, discusses Tank Zam, Daraban Zam projects

Governor Khyber Pak.

Member Provincial Assembly, Ahmad Kundi was also present in the meeting,

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024)

Member Provincial Assembly, Ahmad Kundi was also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The Governor also expressed gratitude to Wapda Chairman for allocating Rs. 19 billion for Chashma Left Bank Canal.

He said that a vast area of D I Khan would be irrigated by the Chashma Left Bank Canal project and it would serve as a milestone to bring agricultural revolution in the area. He said that the province would achieve self-sufficiency by the project that would also cater to the needs of the people living in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Wapda assured cooperation to KP Governor relating to Chashma Left Bank Canal and said that it was among the priorities of the government.

