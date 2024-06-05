- Home
KP Governor Meets Federal Law Minister; Discuss Matters Relating To Provision Of Justice To People
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar in Islamabad and discussed matters relating to provision of justice to people.
KP Governor also discussed with federal law minister matters pertaining to supremacy of law and the role of judiciary and lawyer fraternity in provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to people, said a press release issued here.
He also highlighted problems being faced by district and high court bar councils and stressed the need of providing special grant to bar councils of KP. He said that supremacy of law is vital to protect basic right of each and every member of society.
Speaking on the occasion, federal law minister assured cooperation and assistance to address problems faced by bar councils in KP. He said that efforts would be made to solve problems of bar councils on priority basis.
