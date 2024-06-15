KP Governor meets federal petroleum minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday met with Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musaddiq Malik in Islamabad and discussed various economic and public welfare related issues. They also discussed various aspects of federal budget, issues relating to oil refineries situated in KP and security of oil wells.

Member Provincial Assembly, Ahmad Kundi was also present in the meeting, said a release issued here.

The Governor also urged federal minister to play role for giving the Federal Excise Duty of oil wells and the problems of gas load shedding.

The federal minister appreciated the efforts of KP Governor to raise issues of KP province in effective manner and assured his cooperation to resolve the issues.