KP Governor meets former Belgium PM, discusses climate change, Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with former Prime Minister of Belgium and Member of the European Parliament, Elio de Rupo, in Brussels.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral relations, the implications of climate change and other matters of mutual interest.

Governor Kundi briefed Elio de Rupo on the devastating floods in Pakistan caused by climate change, highlighting the human and economic losses.

He stressed that the international community must adopt a joint strategy to combat the adverse effects of climate change, warning that failure to act promptly could lead to severe food shortages.

Governor Kundi also drew attention to the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reiterating that peace in the region would remain elusive without a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Elio de Rupo assured that the European Union attaches special importance to its relations with Pakistan and expressed solidarity with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He pledged to pave the way for EU assistance to Pakistan in addressing climate challenges and promised full support for the flood-affected areas of the province.

He further assured that the issue of India’s unilateral abrogation of the Indus Waters Treaty would also be raised in the European Parliament.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed, Belgian businessman Syed Hassan Iftikhar, Pakistan’s Deputy Head of Mission in Belgium, Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi and Asad Nawaz.