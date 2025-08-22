Open Menu

KP Governor Meets Former Belgium PM, Discusses Climate Change, Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM

KP Governor meets former Belgium PM, discusses climate change, Kashmir issue

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with former Prime Minister of Belgium and Member of the European Parliament, Elio de Rupo, in Brussels.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral relations, the implications of climate change and other matters of mutual interest.

Governor Kundi briefed Elio de Rupo on the devastating floods in Pakistan caused by climate change, highlighting the human and economic losses.

He stressed that the international community must adopt a joint strategy to combat the adverse effects of climate change, warning that failure to act promptly could lead to severe food shortages.

Governor Kundi also drew attention to the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reiterating that peace in the region would remain elusive without a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Elio de Rupo assured that the European Union attaches special importance to its relations with Pakistan and expressed solidarity with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He pledged to pave the way for EU assistance to Pakistan in addressing climate challenges and promised full support for the flood-affected areas of the province.

He further assured that the issue of India’s unilateral abrogation of the Indus Waters Treaty would also be raised in the European Parliament.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed, Belgian businessman Syed Hassan Iftikhar, Pakistan’s Deputy Head of Mission in Belgium, Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi and Asad Nawaz.

Recent Stories

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

17 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

25 minutes ago
 Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghize ..

Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged

27 minutes ago
 Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s ..

Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan

34 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited th ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..

1 hour ago
 Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meet ..

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..

1 hour ago
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakista ..

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..

2 hours ago
 German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

2 hours ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

2 hours ago
 Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan