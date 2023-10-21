Open Menu

KP Governor Meets Governor Punjab In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited Lahore where he met with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligur Rehman.

They discussed the overall situation of the country including political, economic and law order and discussed enhancement of trade activities, inter provincial coordination and mutual relations between Punjab and KP.

Matters related to commercialization of research sector of public sector universities and delivery of high education came under discussion.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that mutual cooperation for promotion of agriculture, education and industrial development would helpful in the country's overall development.

APP/fam

