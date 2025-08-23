KP Governor Meets Head Of Hand In Hand International In Brussels
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, held a meeting with Chris Benz, head of the international humanitarian organization Hand in Hand International, to discuss the devastating impact of recent floods in Pakistan.
During the meeting, Governor Kundi highlighted that Pakistan was facing severe threats due to climate change, with floods, cloudbursts and other natural disasters displacing thousands of families.
He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, over 400 people had lost their lives due to cloudburst incidents.
He stressed that the international community and global relief organizations must adopt a joint strategy to tackle the consequences of climate change.
As President of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Kundi assured that all aid provided by international organizations would be delivered transparently to the rightful victims.
He also praised Hand in Hand International’s past contributions in supporting flood and earthquake-affected communities, expressing Pakistan’s gratitude for their assistance.
Chris Benz reaffirmed her organization’s commitment to supporting rehabilitation efforts for flood victims.
She remarked that Pakistan was one of the worst-hit countries by climate change despite contributing little to the crisis.
Benz added that Pakistan has a strong case on climate justice, and global institutions must step forward to support the country.
Governor Kundi also thanked Benz for raising concerns over human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on international platforms and extended her an invitation to visit Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU scholar presents groundbreaking PhD research on natural medicines1 minute ago
-
Meeting addresses issues of persons with disabilities1 minute ago
-
Price control committee reviews food prices1 minute ago
-
KP Governor meets head of Hand in Hand International in Brussels1 minute ago
-
PTI Govt fails to provide relief to KP flood victims: Engr Amir Muqam11 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-prone areas near Sutlej River11 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 60,000 for serious violations of laws11 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure restored, majority power feeders now functional in flood affected areas: Tarar21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 25 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours21 minutes ago
-
CM orders payment of salaries to ‘Suthra Punjab’ workers31 minutes ago
-
Secretary suspends principal during surprise visit31 minutes ago
-
District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi31 minutes ago