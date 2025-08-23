Open Menu

KP Governor Meets Head Of Hand In Hand International In Brussels

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, held a meeting with Chris Benz, head of the international humanitarian organization Hand in Hand International, to discuss the devastating impact of recent floods in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi highlighted that Pakistan was facing severe threats due to climate change, with floods, cloudbursts and other natural disasters displacing thousands of families.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, over 400 people had lost their lives due to cloudburst incidents.

He stressed that the international community and global relief organizations must adopt a joint strategy to tackle the consequences of climate change.

As President of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Kundi assured that all aid provided by international organizations would be delivered transparently to the rightful victims.

He also praised Hand in Hand International’s past contributions in supporting flood and earthquake-affected communities, expressing Pakistan’s gratitude for their assistance.

Chris Benz reaffirmed her organization’s commitment to supporting rehabilitation efforts for flood victims.

She remarked that Pakistan was one of the worst-hit countries by climate change despite contributing little to the crisis.

Benz added that Pakistan has a strong case on climate justice, and global institutions must step forward to support the country.

Governor Kundi also thanked Benz for raising concerns over human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on international platforms and extended her an invitation to visit Pakistan.

