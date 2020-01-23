UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Governor Meets Saudi Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:59 PM

KP Governor meets Saudi envoy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in Islamabad and discussed matters of mutual interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in Islamabad and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Governor Shah Farman informed the ambassador about the investment potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which had rich natural resources, including minerals, fruits and vegetables, said a press release.

The Saudi envoy assured to cooperate in tapping minerals potential of KP and said soon a team of Saudi experts would visit the province in that regard.

The governor also informed the Saudi Ambassador about the successful merger process of Federal Administered Tribal Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He observed that Pakistan had very close historical, traditional and religious relations with the brotherly country of saudi Arabia, which were getting strong day by day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Visit Saudi

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.