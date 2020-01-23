KP Governor meets Saudi envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in Islamabad and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Governor Shah Farman informed the ambassador about the investment potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which had rich natural resources, including minerals, fruits and vegetables, said a press release.

The Saudi envoy assured to cooperate in tapping minerals potential of KP and said soon a team of Saudi experts would visit the province in that regard.

The governor also informed the Saudi Ambassador about the successful merger process of Federal Administered Tribal Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He observed that Pakistan had very close historical, traditional and religious relations with the brotherly country of saudi Arabia, which were getting strong day by day.