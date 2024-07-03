KP Governor Meets Tajik Energy Minister
DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday met with Tajikistan's Energy Minister and discussed the CASA-1000 energy project.
The KP Governor exchanged views with Tajikistan's Energy Minister Juma Dalair Shofakir on KASA 1000 project that after completion would give stability to energy sector in Pakistan.
Tajikistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Sharifzada Yusuf, Member of Provincial Assembly Arbab Zarak Khan, prominent businessman Shahbaz Zaheer, and officials from Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy attended the meeting.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the significant CASA-1000 energy project involving Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The main objectives of the project are to improve electricity access in Afghanistan and Pakistan, promote regional energy trade, and foster economic development among the participating countries.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the CASA-1000 project will play an important role in addressing electricity shortages in South and Central Asia and enhancing the region's energy infrastructure.
He further mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has a special capacity for electricity generation and aimed to improve the overall energy sector, including production and distribution in the province.
Faisal Karim Kundi also extended an invitation to the Tajik Energy Minister to visit Peshawar, which the Tajik Minister accepted.
The Tajik Minister appreciated the Governor's interest in the energy project and said that such visits strengthen relations between countries and help solve public issues.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Tajik Minister presented a special souvenir to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This meeting is a significant step towards enhancing energy cooperation between the two countries and promoting collaboration on regional development projects.
