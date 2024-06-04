KP Governor meets with federal minister, discuss promotion of information technology

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday met with Federal Minister for Science, Khalid Maqbool Siddique in Islamabad and discussed avenues of promoting information technology in the province
They discussed promotion of information technology in the country, and especially in KP province, said a press release issued here.
KP Governor and federal minister also discussed matters to establish campus of Comsats University in D I Khan and concerned authorities were directed to prepare a feasibility report over the subject matter.
Faisal Karim Kundi also suggested to allocate admission quota for students of southern districts in Comsats University and added that he desired to create opportunities for KP youth to venture into field of information technology.
He also highlighted significance of modern technology to compete in the contemporary world and to take country towards progress and development.
Khalid Maqbool Siddique appreciated interest of KP Governor to empower youth and assured him cooperation to provide KP students with chances of exploring new fields of information technology.
