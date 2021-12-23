KP Governor, minister greet Christian community on Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash Thursday greeted Christian community on Christmas during a ceremony organized here at Governor House.

The Governor and provincial minister cut a Christmas cake with minority MPA Wilson Wazir, Bishop Sarfraz Peter Humphrey and women and children of Christian community.

Speaking of the occasion, Governor Shah Farman said that minorities in Pakistan are enjoying equal rights under the Constitution of Pakistan and despite difficult and challenging circumstances including terrorism in the province the relationship between Muslims and minorities especially Christian community remained cordial.

Kamran Bangash said that minorities have full protection and freedom in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they freely perform their religious rites and worship.

He said Pakistan is a place of peace for all religions and people of different religions are working for the welfare, development and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, the national anthem was played, special prayers were offered for the Christian community and Christmas songs were sung.

Addressing the function, Christian dignitaries lauded the efforts of the present government leadership for taking measures for the welfare of minorities community and said that all the minorities communities were enjoying full religious freedom in Pakistan.