KP Governor Monitors Anti-polio Drive At BHU Shorkot

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KP Governor monitors anti-polio drive at BHU Shorkot

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Khan Kundi on Wednesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Shorkot and monitored the ongoing anti-polio vaccination drive.

During his visit, the governor also administered anti-polio drops to a child at the health facility, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing vaccination campaign in Dera Ismail Khan.

His visit highlighted the government's commitment to eradicate polio and to ensure that every child is protected from the disease.

The Governor's involvement underscores the critical role of community awareness and government leadership in the fight against the crippling disease.

On this occasion, the governor also met with the health Staff and female front line polio workers at the health unit.

He acknowledged their hard work, dedication, and commitment to this vital national cause.

Furthermore, the governor also visited the Benazir Nutrition Center at the BHU, where he met with the nutrition team.

The team briefed the Governor on the ongoing interventions in the area and shared the challenges being faced by them during the operations.

To address these concerns, Governor's Focal Person for Polio Eradication Tariq Habib, was tasked with following up with the District Health Officer and other relevant authorities to ensure the timely resolution of issues and improve the delivery of services in the region.

