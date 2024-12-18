KP Governor Monitors Anti-polio Drive At BHU Shorkot
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Khan Kundi on Wednesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Shorkot and monitored the ongoing anti-polio vaccination drive.
During his visit, the governor also administered anti-polio drops to a child at the health facility, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing vaccination campaign in Dera Ismail Khan.
His visit highlighted the government's commitment to eradicate polio and to ensure that every child is protected from the disease.
The Governor's involvement underscores the critical role of community awareness and government leadership in the fight against the crippling disease.
On this occasion, the governor also met with the health Staff and female front line polio workers at the health unit.
He acknowledged their hard work, dedication, and commitment to this vital national cause.
Furthermore, the governor also visited the Benazir Nutrition Center at the BHU, where he met with the nutrition team.
The team briefed the Governor on the ongoing interventions in the area and shared the challenges being faced by them during the operations.
To address these concerns, Governor's Focal Person for Polio Eradication Tariq Habib, was tasked with following up with the District Health Officer and other relevant authorities to ensure the timely resolution of issues and improve the delivery of services in the region.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramesh Singh reiterates govt. resolve to implement minority quota2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor monitors anti-polio drive at BHU Shorkot2 minutes ago
-
Rival clash claims life of passerby, injuring three others2 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews disaster management, security plan for Christmas, New Year2 minutes ago
-
Woman’s murderer arrested2 minutes ago
-
Land grabbers’ attack on forest officials leave five injured, cop's uniform torn, rifle snatched2 minutes ago
-
DC holds revenue court to address public issues2 minutes ago
-
Education paves way for progress: UoS VC12 minutes ago
-
Adtl Secy Education reviews training of head teachers12 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy commissions Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama in Romania12 minutes ago
-
SMIU achieves remarkable position in UI Green Metrics-2024 Ranking12 minutes ago