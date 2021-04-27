KP Governor orders inquiry against VC Malakand University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor public sector universities Shah Farman has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe allegation of corruptions against Vice Chancellor University of Malakand.

A notification issued here said that the committee would be headed by Special Secretary Higher education Department Ali Qadir while the members would include representatives of Establishment and Finance departments.

The committee would inquire into the allegations as well as affairs of the UoM holistically with special focus on the appointments made during the incumbency of the present VC and would submit its report within 15-day for perusal of the competent authority.