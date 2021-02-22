KP Governor orders inquiry into leaked video of Mohammad College of Medicine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Monday took notice of a leaked video of Mohammad College of Medicines in which a student seeking admission in the college was being asked to submit huge sum of Rs 4.

5 million as a donation for the college.

The Governor has directed Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University to conduct a thorough inquiry into the leaked video and submit a detailed report to him within five days to take appropriate action in this regard.